NVO Desktop Wallet
Secure digital cryptocurrency storage and powerful exchange. Built for investors.
Available for Mac OS X, Windows and Linux.
Secure and Private
Only you have control over your assets. NVO cannot view your balance, view your addresses, send transactions on your behalf, or revoke your wallet access.
Multi-Asset Storage
Twelve assets supported at launch. An open plugins system will be enabled in a future release that will allow users to enable any number of different assets.
Integrated Exchange
(Coming Soon) Trades are securely and privately exchanged directly between wallets without a middle-man or third party having access to traded funds.
Multiple Accounts
Multiple accounts can be created locally with each account having its own transactions, addresses, encryption keys, pass-phrases, and PINs.
Authentication PIN
An extra layer of protection during important actions like sending transactions or showing a private key.
Wallet File Encryption
Safeguard local wallet files with built-in encryption and a strong password that only you know.
Backup & Recovery
Recover all funds with a single 12-word phrase or encrypted backup and recovery file.
Fast & Lightweight
Supported cryptocurrencies don't require a download of the complete blockchain.
No Lock-In
You can securely export your private keys and access your funds in other wallets at any time.
Supported Assets
NVO currently supports Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, Litecoin, Ripple, Dogecoin, Dash, Waves, Counterparty, NVO (NVST), Omnilayer, and MaidSafeCoin.
